Archaeologists discover 5000-year-old fridge in Iraq

An ancient hotel dating back to 2700 BC has been discovered in Iraq by a team of archaeologists from Iraq, the United States and the United Kingdom.

The remains, found at Talul al-Aba in the north-eastern region of Dhi Qar, consist of one room and an open-air dining area, and offer insight into the eating habits of people living in the area over 5,000 years ago.

During the excavation, the team discovered a dining bench, oven, and remains of ancient food. But the most surprising find was a “fridge” used to preserve and cool food.

The fridge was oven-shaped and absorbed moisture from the air to keep the contents cool.

University of Pennsylvania archaeologist Reed Goodman said the team stumbled upon the open courtyard during the excavation, which proved difficult to excavate.

However, after returning a few months later, the team was able to widen the trench and make the exciting discoveries.

This discovery is a new addition to the history of the area, which was once known as Lagash.

The finds offer a glimpse into the daily lives of the ancient people and show that dining out was a popular pastime, even 5,000 years ago.