Rescue operation at Tanda Dam ends as death toll rises to 52

After almost five days of continuous rescue and search operation, the body of the last drowned child had been recovered from Tanda Dam; where a boat carrying students had sunk on January 30.

The toll after recovering all drowned bodies reached 52, and the age of victims ranged between 7 and 11 years.

Divers from the Rescue 1122, Pakistan Army and Navy participated in the rescue operation.

Today, the last body of 11-year-old Hamza was recovered by rescue workers which was shifted to the hospital.

In the first and second phase, rescue workers recovered 10 and 19 bodies respectively from the dam.

Later, 23 more bodies of victims had been pulled out of the water which were handed over to the families after medico-legal formalities.