Sheikh Rashid booked in Karachi for remarks against Bilawal

Awami Muslim League (AML) chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rashid has been booked in another case in Karachi in connection with remarks he made against Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto.

The case has been registered at the Machko police station for allegedly using inappropriate language against Bilawal.

The first information report (FIR) stated that Rashid’s statement caused disturbance among PPP supporters.

Notably, on Thursday, the former minister was granted two-day physical remand in a case pertaining to leveling assassination allegations against PPP co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

Another case was registered against him on the same day and charges by Murree police.

Further, a police team has been formed for arresting AML chief which has left Karachi.