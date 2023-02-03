Rupert Grint recalls his ‘suffocating’ experience during filming of Harry Potter series

Rupert Grint, the actor who brought Ron Weasley to life in the “Harry Potter” film series, recently opened up about his time on set in a recent interview calling it “suffocating”.

Grint was only 11 years old when he was cast in the role and 22 years old by the time the film series ended.

In a recent interview with an online American women’s magazine, Bustle, Grint recalled filming for movie adaptation of the Harry Potter series, and told how at time it was exhausting.

“Potter was so full on — [filming] all year, then we’d promote the rest of the time. It was quite suffocating,” the actor told Bustle.

Despite the intense nature of the production, Grint expressed that he felt the series ended at the right time.

He said, “I wanted a break to reflect on everything after the Potter saga ended. If we had continued, it could have gone downhill.”

The actor also spoke about the similarities between himself and his fictional character, including the experience of being part of a large family. Grint said that the lines between himself and Ron became blurred as the series progressed.

He said, “I was feeling the difficulty of being seen, being overshadowed. In the movies, we merged into one. By the end of it, I was playing myself. The lines were blurred.”

Although he recognizes that fans still associate him with Ron Weasley, Grint is grateful for the opportunities the role has brought him.

“I answer to it, if someone calls me Ron, It’s my second name,” the actor said.

On the work front, Rupert Grint will next be seen in the psychological horror movie, Knock at the Cabin, based on the novel The Cabin at the End of the World by Paul G. Tremblay.