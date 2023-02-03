PTI declines invitation to attend APC

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday declined Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s invitation to attend the All Parties Conference (APC) on February 7 to mull over the growing threat of terrorism.

PTI Secretary General Asad Umar confirmed that the party will not be attending the conference.

PM Shehbaz had invited former prime minister Imran Khan’s party along with other national political leaders.

Federal Minister Ayaz Sadiq had formally conveyed the PM’s invitation to PTI.

In his address while chairing the meeting of the apex committee in Peshawar earlier today, the premier had expressed hope that all political leaders would become part of the APC.

However, PTI leader Asad Umar said that Imran Khan will not sit and talk with leaders who fabricated fake cases against party leaders.

The meeting scheduled on Monday will also be attended by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir and caretaker chief ministers of all four provinces.