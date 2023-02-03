NJ borough council women shot in car

A New Jersey borough council member Eunice Dwumfour was fatally shot in her car on Wednesday evening.

The member of the Sayreville Borough Council sustained multiple bullet wounds.

Dwumfour was inside her car near her home when she was shot and later the vehicle then took off down the road and crashed into other parked vehicles.

Authorities have not made any arrests, stating that they believe the motive for the killing might be personal, political or a random act.

Eunice was elected to her first three-year term in 2021, when she ousted a Democratic incumbent.

Colleagues recalled her as a soft-spoken devout Christian who could maintain her composure in contentious situations.

“She just wanted to make a better community for all our children,” said Bebert, who served as her campaign manager.