PM Shehbaz denies any part of Pakistan occupied by terrorists

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said the security lapses in the Peshawar blast must be investigated but baseless allegations should not be leveled against the government. He also ruled out that any terrorists were settled on any tract of Pakistan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired the meeting of the apex committee in Peshawar following the Peshawar blast. The military brass also attended the meeting.

He condemned the propaganda on social media following the deadly attack which resulted in over 300 casualties.

The premier ruled out that terrorists had occupied any tract of Pakistan.

Although they roam around, but they haven’t been able to settle in part of the country; PM Shehbaz claimed.

At the outset of his speech, the premier emphasized unity at this time to fight the scourge of terrorism.

He said that it was a make-or-break situation and the political leadership must sit together to devise a comprehensive strategy against resurging terrorism in the country.

PM Shehbaz mentioned the successful military operations in the past which eradicated terrorism from the motherland.

He said that the nation questions how such incident took place after terrorism had been wiped off.

Addressing the conspiracy theories, he said that if was a ‘planned’ attack; what should be said about the recent terror incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The premier reiterated that Rs417 billion were disbursed to the province under National Finance Commission (NFC) Award during the last 10 years to combat terrorism.

He said that Punjab - where his party was in power during the majority of the span - implemented safe city projects, established forensic lab and enhanced its Counter Terrorism Department (CTD).

He asked the KP government - which is being ruled by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) since 2013 - where the funds went, adding that the people of the province would have slept peacefully if even one-fourth of that amount had been spent correctly.

The premier offered KP government help to enhance capabilities of its CTD.

In an oblique attack on the Imran Khan, PM Shehbaz said that a man wanted settlement of TTP members in Pakistan (after the US left Afghanistan), but isn’t ready to sit with his compatriots.

He hoped that every political party would attend the impending All Parties Conference (APC) on February 7.