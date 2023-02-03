Sheikh Rashid arrest: IHC seeks reply from Islamabad police in contempt plea

Following the arrest of Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday issued notice to the police in contempt of court plea and sought reply regarding their action.

The notices had also been issued to attorney general and advocate general.

The court has sought responses by Monday.

The plea stated that the court suspended police notice to summon the AML chief Sheikh Rasheed but despite it, a case was registered against him, and he was arrested.

He urged the court to start the contempt court proceedings against the Aabpara police station SHO as the police had violated the court orders.

The contempt of court plea was heard by IHC judge Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, in which he inquired from Sheikh Rashid’s lawyer that which order had been violated.

He said that the court had only suspended the police notice but did not bar from registration of a case.

To which, Rashid’s counsel said that the ruling implied that the authorities must refrain from any action until the matter was in the court, then the institutions will show restraint.

“I wish there was so much respect”, said Justice Tariq.

The court remarked that a suspect is framed in another case if he gets bail in one case.