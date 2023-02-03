Case registered against Chaudhry Shujaat’s brother, nephew for plotting murder of PML-N leader

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Muhammad Ali on Thursday registered a case against Pakistan Muslim League - Quaid (PML-Q) chief Chaudhry Shujaat’s brother Wajahat Hussain and nephew Musa Elahi, for attempting to kill him.

On January 23, a shooting incident took place at Muhammad Ali’s residence; against which a case was registered in Karianwala Police Station.

The case against Chaudhry Wajahat and Musa Elahi has eight provisions including murder attempt.

The police officials said that the FIR incorporates names of Shujaat’s brother and nephew and 11 unidentified people.

The FIR stated that Wajahat Hussain and Musa Elahi wanted to kill PML-N leader.