Bodies of missing woman, daughter found buried in Buner house’s basement

The bodies of a woman and her daughter, who had been reported missing 25 days ago, have been found in the basement of a house in the Dagar area of Buner in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday.

Rescue officials shifted the bodies to the District Headquarters Hospital.

Police officials were also present during the search of the house.

According to police, the bodies were discovered when the paved floor of the basement was dug up.

The owner of the house is said to be currently abroad and the house was searched in the presence of the owner’s father.

The deceased mother and daughter are said to be from Toor Warsak.