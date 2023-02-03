Three terrorists killed in Charsadda
Charsadda police on Thursday gunned down three terrorists in an encounter in the district.
Police officials said that they received a tip-off about the presence of suspected terrorists within the remits of the Nasta police station in the Gujarabad area in Charsadda district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
As police approached the location, the suspects started firing upon the officers.
A gun battle ensued in which three terrorists were killed.
Following the incident, a search operation was launched during which the police found three bodies from the spot.
According to a police spokesperson, police also recovered heavy weapons from the possession of the terrorists.
Police said that a search operation was underway to apprehend the companions of the terrorists.