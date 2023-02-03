Watch Live
Pakistan » Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

Three terrorists killed in Charsadda

Police acted on the information about the presence of suspects
Samaa Web Desk Feb 03, 2023
<p>Charsadda Police. PHOTO/FILE</p>

Charsadda police on Thursday gunned down three terrorists in an encounter in the district.

Police officials said that they received a tip-off about the presence of suspected terrorists within the remits of the ​​Nasta police station in the Gujarabad area in Charsadda district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

As police approached the location, the suspects started firing upon the officers.

A gun battle ensued in which three terrorists were killed.

Following the incident, a search operation was launched during which the police found three bodies from the spot.

According to a police spokesperson, police also recovered heavy weapons from the possession of the terrorists.

Police said that a search operation was underway to apprehend the companions of the terrorists.

