Three terrorists killed in Charsadda

Charsadda police on Thursday gunned down three terrorists in an encounter in the district.

Police officials said that they received a tip-off about the presence of suspected terrorists within the remits of the ​​Nasta police station in the Gujarabad area in Charsadda district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

As police approached the location, the suspects started firing upon the officers.

A gun battle ensued in which three terrorists were killed.

Following the incident, a search operation was launched during which the police found three bodies from the spot.

According to a police spokesperson, police also recovered heavy weapons from the possession of the terrorists.

Police said that a search operation was underway to apprehend the companions of the terrorists.