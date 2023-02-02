US shifts Pakistani Majid Khan from Guantanamo Bay to Belize

The United States Department of Defense announced on Thursday that they will be transferring Pakistani detainee Majid Khan from Guantanamo Bay to the Central American nation of Belize.

In a statement issued by the US Defense Department, Majid Khan had allegedly pled guilty before a Military Commission in February 2012.

He was sentenced in 2021 to a term of confinement for over 10 years, with credit for the years he spent cooperating with the US.

He has subsequently completed his sentence.

On December 22, 2022, Secretary of Defense Austin notified Congress of his intent to transfer Majid Khan to Belize, and, in consultation with Belize partners, the requirements for responsible transfer were completed.

Where is Majid going

As part of his plea agreement, Majid pledged to cooperate with the US government and honored his cooperation commitment.

Belize will now over see his period of supervised release.

Who is Majid Khan

Majid is a Pakistani and was apprehended in Karachi in March 2003. He is also believed to have held American residency permit at the time of his detention.

He was then kept and interrogated in ‘proxy detention’ for two months prior to being handed over to US’ Central Investigation Agency (CIA) the same year.

CIA cables and documents show that he was subjected to torture and other enhanced interrorgation techniques including sleep deprivation, nudity, dietary manipulation, and even ice water bath.

A CIA cable showed that Majid Khan himself, who claimed that he “fabricated a lot of his early [CIA] interrogation reporting to stop…what he called ‘torture’”.

Majid himself claimed that he was “subjected to immersion in a tub that was filled with ice and water” during May 2003, and that the US Senate Select Committee on Intelligence (SSCI) report makes clear that this would have taken place at the same safehouse as where another prisoner, Laid Saidi, was held and subjected to an ice bath.

He wasn’t transfered to Guantanamo until September 2006. There he “engaged in a series of hunger strikes and attempts at self-mutilation that required significant attention from CIA detention site personnel.”

In response, medical personnel at Guantanamo initially “implemented various techniques to provide fluids and nutrients, including the use of a nasogastric tube and the provision of intravenous fluids.”

After a number of weeks, the CIA developed “a more aggressive treatment regimen ‘without unnecessary conversation.’

Majid Khan was then subjected to involuntary rectal feeding and rectal hydration, which included two bottles of dietary supplements.

Later that same day, Majid Khan’s ‘lunch tray’, consisting of hummus, pasta with sauce, nuts, and raisins, was ‘pureed’ and rectally infused.

“Additional sessions of rectal feeding and hydration followed.”

Majid, however, continued his hunger strikes and “engaged in acts of self-harm that included attempting to cut his wrists on two occasions, a attempt to chew into his arm at the inner elbow, an attempt to cut the vein in the top of his foot, and an attempt to cut into his skin at the elbow joint using a filed toothbrush.”

How many prisoners are left in Gitmo

Today, 34 detainees remain at Guantanamo Bay.

Of these 20 are eligible for transfer.

Three are eligible for a Periodic Review Board; while nine are involved in the military commissions process.

The remaining two detainees have been convicted in military commissions.