Bus, truck collision near Kohat tunnel kills 18

A collision between a passenger bus and a truck near the Kohat Tunnel has left at least 18 people dead and six people injured, local rescue services and city authorities said on Thursday evening.

Teams of Kohat Police and Rescue 1122 were rushed to the site to evacuate the injured to the hospital.

Kohat city authorities said said that the passenger bus was heading towards Bannu from Peshawar when it collided with a vehicle heading in the opposite direction.

The dead included three children and two women.

The bodies of the deceased have been shifted to the hospital. At least three of the injured died during treatment in hospital, including one on Friday morning.

Caretaker CM takes notice of accident

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan on Thursday expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of lives in the accident.

He took notice of the deaths and sought a report.