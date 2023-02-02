PM Shehbaz invites Imran Khan, et al for All Parties Conference

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has decided to gather leaders of all political parties of the country to deliberate on crucial national challenges and seek a combined way out.

In this regard, Prime Minister has summoned an All Parties Conference (APC) in Islamabad on February 7.

Earlier, after returning from Peshawar, Shehbaz had noted that the sheer scale of the human tragedy was unimaginable.

“This is no less than an attack on Pakistan. The nation is overwhelmed by a deep sense of grief. I have no doubt terrorism is our foremost national security challenge,” the premier said.

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.