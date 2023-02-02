Just Rs3,000: KP police uniform easily available in Peshawar’s markets

As the police probe Monday’s deadly suicide attack at the highly secure Police Lines in Peshawar, it emerged that the suicide bomber gained access by posing as a police officer. Worryingly it has been discovered that uniforms of the provincial police force are easily available in Peshawar’s markets for just Rs3,000.

What happened

A CCTV footage of the suspected suicide bomber entering the secure area showed that at around 12:36, the suspected suicide bomber, wearing a police uniform, a shawl, face mask and helmet arrived outside the police lines.

He sat on his motorbike for a while. Then he got off the bike and stood next to it for a short period, taking off his helmet and adjusting his police cap.

He then walks off leaving his bike parked outside the gate leading to Police Lines.

However, a police sentry on duty rushes out to him and asks him to remove his bike at 12:37.

The suspected suicide bomber begrudgingly walks back to the bike. As he does so, he slaps the hand of the police sentry and then attempts to kick it into life.

But when he is unable to start his bike, he wheels it into the Police Lines and parks it near the Malik Saad Shaheed mosque. He then went into the mosque where he detonated his explosives.

KP police chief IGP Ansari had explained on Thursday that probably the police sentry did not check the suicide bomber because he mistook him for being a fellow cop.

How easy is it to get the uniform

But it is very easy to obtain the uniform of a police officer in Peshawar.

The complete uniform can be purchased from the markets of Peshawar including police cap, pant s, shirt, belt and badge all for just Rs3,000.

For an extra Rs500, you can even have your name printed on a name badge to go with the uniform.

Shopkeepers also sell the uniform to customers without any background checks.

When asked, shopkeepers said that many people buy uniforms to use them as costumes or props for any film or drama shooting.

The Peshawar Police Lines is home to not only the city but the province’s police head quarters and around half a dozen other top government departments including the frontier reserve police, the special security unit of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, the counter terrorism department, the elite force, telecommunications, provincial polio response center, rapid response force and special combat unit.