Fawad claims Nawaz running country via proxy from London

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday alleged that deposed prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif was running Pakistan via proxy while sitting in London.

Addressing a news conference alongside PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s Chief of Staff Shahbaz Gill, Fawad claimed that first Gill, then Azam Swati, himself and now Sheikh Rasheed have been arrested, suggesting that the government was harassing leaders of the opposition party by arresting them.

He said a treason case has also been filed against PTI leader Shandana Gulzar.

The PTI leader said that the country has been facing inflation on one side and terrorism on the other.

“Khawaja Asif says Imran Khan brought terrorism back to the country. There were no bomb blasts during PTI era as our government controlled terrorism,” he asserted.

Fawad alleged that the resurgence of terrorism in country over the past nine months was the weakness of the incumbent government.

Imran understands Afghan affairs better than anyone

Commenting on the Afghan Taliban’s interim government in Kabul, the PTI senior leader said that former prime minister Imran Khan understands Afghanistan’s affairs better than the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) incumbent government.

Fawad said Imran Khan has always highlighted that war was not a solution.

Criticizing the foreign minister, he said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had visited United States more than 17 times in his brief time in power but visited Kabul only once.

He claimed Shahbaz Sharif did not hold even hold a single meeting on the issue of Afghanistan.

The former federal information minister said that Nawaz Sharif has been running the country affairs while sitting from London.

He claimed that the incumbent government has been handling the affairs with confused policies and have been unable to manage the country nor handle PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s political moves.