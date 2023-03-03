Pakistan’s last 10 coaches: Who was most successful?

Pakistan Cricket Team’s head coaches were changed many times in the last 15 years, as different governments brought in different heads of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and with them came different coaches.

We will have a look at the performance of the team under different coaches:

Geoff Lawson

Former Australian Cricketer Geoff Lawson took charge as the coach on 16 July 2007. His first assignment was the T20 World Cup in South Africa.

Pakistan reached the final of the inaugural event and lost to India in a thrilling final.

Under his coaching, Pakistan lost Test and ODI series in India but whitewashed Zimbabwe and Bangladesh at home.

Pakistan failed to reach the 2008 Asia Cup final. Then it reached the final of the four-nation event in Canada where they lost to Sri Lanka and ended up runners-up.

PCB Chairman Ijaz Butt sacked him on 20 October 2008, and he ended his tenure with 30 wins and 13 losses.

Intikhab Alam

Intikhab Alam took over as the coach/manager of the team in October 2008. During his tenure, Pakistan whitewashed West Indies in the UAE.

Pakistan lost the ODI series against Sri Lanka at home, resulting in captain Shoaib Malik’s sacking.

The best moment in his tenure came in 2009 when Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka in the 2009 T20 World Cup final in England, as he remains the only Pakistani coach to win the mega event of the game’s shortest format.

The next few months were difficult under him as Pakistan lost ODI and Test series in Sri Lanka and then lost the ODI series to New Zealand in UAE.

The national team also lost the Test series in New Zealand, and then came the embarrassing tour of Australia, where Pakistan lost all nine matches in three formats.

Intikhab Alam was sacked after the Australia series, and he ended up with 21 wins and 25 losses in 15 months.

Waqar Younis

Former captain Waqar Younis, who served as bowling coach in 2006, was appointed head coach in 2010.

Under him, Pakistan played T20 World Cup in April/May, in which Pakistan managed to reach the semifinal and lost to Australia in a thriller.

The spot-fixing scandal also happened during his tenure in August, which resulted in Salman Butt, Muhammad Asif and Muhammad Amir getting banned.

Pakistan lost the ODI series to South Africa in UAE but ended their long wait for a Test series wins in New Zealand.

The Green shirts played the 2011 ODI World Cup under his supervision and lost to host India in the semifinal.

Pakistan defeated West Indies in the ODI series but drew in the Test series, after which there were reports of conflict between him and skipper Shahid Afridi.

Waqar Younis resigned as the head coach in August 2011, ending the tenure with 29 wins and 31 losses.

Mohsin Hassan Khan (Interim)

Mohsin Hassan Khan was appointed as the interim coach of the Pakistan team in October 2011. During his tenure, Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka in Test and ODI series in UAE.

Pakistan also whitewashed Bangladesh at their home in ODI and Test series before playing World No.1 Test side England in UAE.

That was the best result under him as Pakistan whitewashed the English side in January 2012, but his tenure ended with a loss in the T20 series against England. During his tenure, Pakistan won 17 matches and lost seven.

Dav Whatmore

Former Australian cricketer Dav Whatmore took over as the head coach on 4 March 2012 and signed a two-year contract.

His tenure was full of ups and downs as Pakistan under him by winning the Asia Cup after 12 years. Green shirts defeated hosts Bangladesh to win the event.

Pakistan toured Sri Lanka in June/July and lost the ODI and Test series.

It was followed by an ODI series loss against Australia in August/September before Pakistan went to Sri Lanka to play the T20 World Cup.

Pakistan reached the semifinal of the shortest format’s mega event. Still, it lost to the hosts Sri Lanka in the last four.

Pakistan defeated India in India in the ODI series under his supervision and drew in the T20 series.

South Africa whitewashed Pakistan in the Test series at home and won the ODI series.

Pakistan had a disappointing Champions Trophy campaign under him, losing all three matches against West Indies, South Africa and India.

Pakistan managed to beat West Indies and Zimbabwe in ODI and T20 series at their homes and then lost the ODI series to South Africa in UAE.

Pakistan became the first Asian side to win an ODI series in South Africa in November during Whatmore’s tenure.

His tenure ended with ODI series win against Sri Lanka in UAE, and the Pakistan team won 40 matches and lost 38 matches during those two years.

Moin Khan

Former captain Moin Khan was appointed interim coach for the next two months.

Pakistan failed to defend their Asia Cup title in his tenure as they lost in the final to Sri Lanka. They also failed to qualify for the semifinal of the T20 World Cup.

His short stint ended with five wins and four losses.

Waqar Younis

Waqar Younis was appointed as the head coach for the second time in June 2014. His second stint started with an ODI and Test series loss in Sri Lanka.

Pakistan was whitewashed in the ODI series by Australia in UAE, but then they dominated the Kangaroos in the Test series by whitewashing them 2-0.

Pakistan drew Test series with New Zealand in UAE before losing the ODI series.

The Green shirts also lost the ODI series to the Kiwis at their home before the 2015 ODI World Cup.

Pakistan started the 2015 World Cup by losing to India and West Indies but won the next four matches to reach the Quarterfinal, where they went down against hosts Australia.

Pakistan were whitewashed by hosts Bangladesh in the ODI series but managed to win the Test series.

They won the ODI series against Zimbabwe at home and the Test series against hosts Sri Lanka.

Pakistan defeated England 2-0 in the Test series in UAE but lost the ODI and T20 series.

Under him, Pakistan had another disappointing campaign at the 2016 T20 World Cup in India, where they lost to the hosts India, New Zealand and Australia to go out in the first round.

Waqar Younis resigned in April after his report about the team’s performance in the World Cup was leaked to the media. In the report, Younis blamed Shahid Afridi’s decisions for the loss.

During his tenure, Pakistan managed to win 34 and lost 40 matches.

Mickey Arthur

Mickey Arthur had the longest tenure as the coach of Pakistan, in which Pakistan played 133 matches.

It started with Pakistan drawing the Test series in England 2-2, which resulted in Pakistan becoming the No.1 Test side for the first time.

Pakistan lost the ODI series in England but then started Pakistan’s winning streak of T20 series victories.

Pakistan won the T20 in England and whitewashed the defending champions West Indies in UAE.

Pakistan was whitewashed by New Zealand and Australia in the Test series, thus losing the No.1 Test ranking.

But they defeated West Indies in the ODI and Test series at their home. Pakistan’s first-ever Test series win also followed it in West Indies.

Pakistan’s biggest success under him came in June 2017 as Pakistan defeated the arch-rivals India in the Champions Trophy final.

Pakistan won the T20 series against World XI at home and then against Sri Lanka in UAE/Pakistan.

The Green shirts also won the T20 series in New Zealand and then the home T20 series against West Indies.

They also won the T20 series in Scotland and then won the 3-nation T20 series against hosts Zimbabwe and Australia.

Pakistan failed to reach the 2018 Asia Cup final but then defeated Australia in Test and ODI series in UAE.

Pakistan had a disappointing run in 2019, which started with a Test series whitewash against South Africa and an ODI series loss.

Australia whitewashed Pakistan in the ODI series in UAE. England also defeated them in the five-match ODI series at home.

Pakistan failed to reach the semifinal of the ODI World Cup, after which Mickey Arthur’s tenure ended, and PCB did not renew his contract.

His tenure ended with 72 wins and 58 losses in 3 years.

The PCB hired Misbah-ul-Haq as the chief selector and the head coach for the next three years.

It started with an ODI series win at home against Sri Lanka, but Sri Lankans whitewashed Pakistan in the T20 series.

Pakistan also lost T20 and Test series badly against Australia in Australia but bounced back by winning the home Test series against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at home.

Pakistan lost the Test series against England at their home in August, but they defeated Zimbabwe in ODI and T20 series at home next.

The Green shirts defeated South Africa in Test and T20 series in Pakistan and also won the ODI series at the home of Proteas.

Pakistan was whitewashed in the ODI series against England at their home. In contrast, the last T20 series under Misbah was in West Indies, which Pakistan won.

Ramiz Raja took charge as the chairman of PCB in September 2021, and a few days later Misbah-ul-Haq resigned. Pakistan won 29 and lost 23 matches in his 2-year tenure.

Saqlain Mushtaq

Pakistan’s latest coach Saqlain Mushtaq took over on 6 September, and their first assignment under him was the 2021 World Cup.

He had the honour that Pakistan defeating India for the first time in World Cup under his tenure.

Pakistan reached the semifinal by winning all five matches but lost to eventual champions Australia in the semifinal.

Pakistan whitewashed Bangladesh at their home in Test and T20 series and also whitewashed West Indies in the T20 series in Pakistan.

His contract was extended for another year after the Pakistan team performed well under him.

Pakistan lost the Test series against Australia at home but won the ODI series against West Indies.

Pakistan reached the final of the T20 Asia Cup in UAE before losing the home T20 series against England.

Pakistan started the 2022 T20 World Cup campaign under him with a thrilling loss against India and also lost to Zimbabwe but managed to reach the semifinal after beating South Africa and Bangladesh.

Pakistan defeated New Zealand to reach the final, where they lost to England after ace bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi got injured while taking a catch.

Pakistan were whitewashed by England 3-0 at home, whereas they drew both Test matches against New Zealand.

His tenure ended with an ODI series loss against New Zealand in Karachi. Under his supervision, Pakistan had 37 wins and 21 losses.

His contract will end in February 2023, and Mickey Arthur is the favourite to take over as the Director of the Pakistan team next.