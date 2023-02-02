IHC gives govt four weeks to recover Mudassar Naro missing person case

The high court on Thursday gave the government and all other relevant stakeholders four weeks to submit written replies on the disappearance of journalist Mudassar Naaru.

It is pertinent to note that Mudassar Naaru went missing in 2018 and remains untraced to date.

On Thursday, Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case of Naaru’s disappearance.

During the hearing, he remarked that the court will hear the arguments of the additional attorney general for only 10 to 15 minutes and then the court will reserve its verdict.

The additional attorney general told the court about the committee formed on missing persons.

To this, CJ Farooq reprimanded him and remarked that the committee would do nothing other than have meetings in the parliament’s room and express grief on the incident.

He further remarked that the government should tell clearly the court, the missing person’s family, whether the journalist was alive or dead and end their torment.

Last year, then IHC chief justice Athar Minallah remarked that provincial chief executives are also responsible for people going missing.

Also, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appeared before the court in the missing person case. The IHC granted two months’ time to the federal government to resolve the issue.