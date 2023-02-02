Punjab to outsource security of Chinese nationals to private firms

In a bid to enhance their security, Punjab’s authorities have decided to outsource the security of Chinese nationals living in the province to private companies.

Punjab Additional Secretary and the provincial home department have started working on the decision.

Punjab’s Home department said that all those security companies that qualify for category-A status, will be picked to provide protection to Chinese nationals in Punjab.

The provincial home department said that the decision has been taken in view of the lack of police force and security resources.