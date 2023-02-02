Babar Azam hopes to keep ‘Minister’ Wahab Riaz tight in PSL

Pakistan Cricket Team’s captain Babar Azam jokingly warned the “Interim Sports Minister” of Punjab Wahab Riaz that he would keep him tight during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches.

Babar Azam would replace Wahab Riaz as the captain of Peshawar Zalmi and would be playing as team-mate for the first time.

Although Wahab is his senior in the national team, but the skipper said in an interview that fast bowler gets carried away during matches.

Babar Azam said that he was looking forward to playing with the senior bowler.

Wahab Riaz is by far the most successful bowler in the history of PSL with 103 scalps, 22 more than Hassan Ali, who is second in the list.

Babar Azal added that Wahab Riaz is the most experienced T20 bowler so he would be very useful for the team.