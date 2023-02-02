WATCH: Woman slaps senior cop on Karachi’s streets in viral video

A woman ‘slapped’ a Deputy Superintendent of Police in Karachi near Pakistan Industrial Development Corporation (PIDC) in Karachi on Thursday evening.

In the viral video of the incident, the woman can be seen pushing and shoving the officer who was busy declogging the busy intersection near Pearl Continental and Movenpick Hotels.

She even pushes him against a bus as she attempts to get her car out of the jam. When the officer resists and tries to stop the car she slaps him.

The Karachi police later took the woman to a nearby police station where the the accused accepted her mistake.

Despite the slap, the officer did not pursue any legal action against the woman as she had accepted her mistake.

Watch the video below