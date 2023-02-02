Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan » Sindh

WATCH: Woman slaps senior cop on Karachi’s street in viral video

The woman ‘slapped’ the officer near the PIDC office signal in Karachi's downtown area
Samaa Web Desk Feb 03, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>Photo: Screengrab</p>

Photo: Screengrab

A woman ‘slapped’ a Deputy Superintendent of Police in Karachi near Pakistan Industrial Development Corporation (PIDC) in Karachi on Thursday evening.

In the viral video of the incident, the woman can be seen pushing and shoving the officer who was busy declogging the busy intersection near Pearl Continental and Movenpick Hotels.

She even pushes him against a bus as she attempts to get her car out of the jam. When the officer resists and tries to stop the car she slaps him.

The Karachi police later took the woman to a nearby police station where the the accused accepted her mistake.

Despite the slap, the officer did not pursue any legal action against the woman as she had accepted her mistake.

Watch the video below

Karachi

Traffic Police

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div