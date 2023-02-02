Pakistan’s hybrid regime sinks towards authoritarianism: report

The state of democracy in Pakistan has deteriorated to a level where it sits just above countries described as authoritarian.

This was claimed in the Economist Intelligence Units Democracy Index 2022 released on Thursday.

According to the index, Pakistan had a cumulative score of 4.13 for 2022. As result, it fell three places in the 167 country-ranking to occupy 107th place.

It found itself in the company of countries such as Cote d’Ivoire (106th place) and Mauritania (108th place), all of whom were listed as “hybrid regimes”.

For the five categories, it scored 5.67 for electoral process and pluralism, 5 for functioning of government, 2.78 for political participation, 2.5 for political culture and 4.71 for civil liberties.

The EIU said that it had began the Democracy Index in 2006, to provide a snapshot of the state of democracy worldwide in 165 independent states and two territories, covering the vast majority of the world’s population and states (microstates are excluded).

Based on its scores on a range of indicators within these categories, each country is then classified as one of four types of regime: “full democracy”, “flawed democracy”, “hybrid regime” or “authoritarian regime”.

The report noted that only 24 reviewed countries, or around 14.4% of all countries comprising just eight percent of the world’s population lived in countries that can be identified as “full democracies”.

Full democracies: Countries in which not only basic political freedoms and civil liberties are respected, but which also tend to be underpinned by a political culture conducive to the flourishing of democracy.

The functioning of government is satisfactory. Media are independent and diverse. There is an effective system of checks and balances.

The judiciary is independent and judicial decisions are enforced. There are only limited problems in the functioning of democracies.

The number of “full democracies” increased to 24 in 2022, up from 21 in 2021, as Chile, France and Spain re-joined the top-ranked countries (those scoring more than 8.00 out of 10).

It was followed by 48 ‘flawed democracies’ – the second largest chunk of countries. They comprised around 28.7% of all countries but represented a whopping 37.3% of the world’s population.

Flawed democracies: These countries also have free and fair elections and, even if there are problems (such as infringements on media freedom), basic civil liberties are respected.

However, there are significant weaknesses in other aspects of democracy, including problems in governance, an underdeveloped political culture and low levels of political participation.

The number of “flawed democracies” fell by five year on year to 48 in 2022.

Hybrid regimes – not democracies but not authoritarian states either – accounted for 36 countries, including Pakistan.

They made up around 21.6% of countries and represented 17.9% of the global population.

Hybrid regimes: Elections have substantial irregularities that often prevent them from being both free and fair.

Government pressure on opposition parties and candidates may be common. Serious weaknesses are more prevalent than in flawed democracies—in political culture, functioning of government and political participation.

Corruption tends to be widespread and the rule of law is weak. Civil society is weak. Typically, there is harassment of and pressure on journalists, and the judiciary is not independent.

Around 36 countries were classified as “hybrid regimes” in 2022, up from 34 the previous year.

It was followed by the biggest group of countries, those operating under authoritarian regimes.

This group comprised some 59 countries, accounting for 35.3% of all countries. Around 36.9% of the global population lives in such countries, the report said.

Of the remaining 95 countries in the index, 59 are “authoritarian regimes”, the same as in 2021.

Authoritarian regimes: In these states, state political pluralism is absent or heavily circumscribed.

Many countries in this category are outright dictatorships. Some formal institutions of democracy may exist, but these have little substance. Elections, if they do occur, are not free and fair. There is disregard for abuses and infringements of civil liberties.

Media are typically state-owned or controlled by groups connected to the ruling regime. There is repression of criticism of the government and pervasive censorship. There is no independent judiciary.

Basis for ranking

EIU said that its Democracy Index is based on five categories:

electoral process and pluralism;

civil liberties;

the functioning of government;

political participation; and

political culture

The five categories are interrelated and form a coherent conceptual whole.

The condition of holding free and fair competitive elections, and satisfying related aspects of political freedom, is clearly the sine qua non of all definitions.

Top ranked countries

The top three spots in the index were occupied by the likes of Norway, New Zealand and Iceland.

The rest of the top five comprised Sweden and Finland.

They had cumulative scores of 9.29 and above.

Canada sat outside the top 10, ranking at 12 with a score of 8.88. The United Kingdom came in at 18 with a score of 8.28, while the United States was listed among ‘flawed democracies’, ranking at 30 with a score of 7.85.

India came in at 46 with a score of 7.04.