Meera dispels rumors of personal grudges with Mahira, Reema

Pakistani actor Meera addressed her rift with fellow actors Mahira Khan and Reema Khan, saying that she likes to maintain a professional attitude when it comes to work.

The renowned Pakistani actor Meera recently appeared on SAMAA TV show Super Over, where she was asked to make a comment on her rivalry with actors Reema Khan and Mahira Khan.

Meera, known for her bold and confident personality, emphasized that despite differences in opinions; she bears no personal grudges against her colleagues.

She said that all these fights and rifts are made up by the public as “social media users have a lot of time to speculate about us and make negative comments”.

The actress, who has been in the industry for many years and has a huge fan base, also addressed the speculation surrounding her and her colleagues, saying, “I always think good for everyone, even if it’s Mahira or Reema.”

Meera added that when it comes to work, she maintains a professional attitude while saying, “I have no friends.”

Later in the show, she was asked to rate other artists’ acting skills. Upon asking about Reema and Mahira’s acting; she gave the former 1 number while rated latter’s acting 6 out of 10.

Check out the complete episode of Super Over here: