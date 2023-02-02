Imran claims establishment not adhering to neutrality promise

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan on Thursday wrote to President Arif Alvi, urging him to take note of alleged brazen interference by intelligence agencies and some other sections of the establishment in the political sphere.

Highlighting decisions of PTI’s core and parliamentary committees, requested the President to take notice of the alleged interference.

“PTI Core Committee met (on January) and unanimously passed a resolution requesting you as President and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces to take note of brazen interference by intelligence agencies and some other sections of the establishment in the political sphere.”

“The most recent reflection of this was the KP Governor’s statement saying he cannot give a date for the elections to the KP legislature as that would be given by the intelligence agencies and the establishment.”

“The resolution also draws your attention to the brazen acts of abductions, sham FIRs, custodial torture, threats being meted out to PTI workers and leaders,” Imran said.

He said the PTI resolution called President you to take notice and take action against all these actions that contravene the Constitution, laws of the land and fundamental human rights.