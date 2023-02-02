Nawaz Sharif’s principle secretary acquitted in assets beyond means case

An accountability court on Thursday acquitted deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s principal secretary Fawad Hassan Fawad in an assets beyond means reference.

The court also gave relief to Fawad Hassan’s wife, brother and Dr Anjum Hassan in the same reference.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed a reference of Rs4.56 billion case against Fawad Hassan Fawad.

Earlier, the the Lahore High Court also granted bail to Fawad Hassan Fawad in an assets beyond means case.

He had spent over a year-and-a-half in jail.

On December 2022, Fawad had filed a petition in the accountability court, seeking acquittal in the 2018 assets beyond means case.

The petitioner argued that NAB’s inquiry into the case was illegal because it lay beyond its jurisdiction.

Fawad said he did not want to benefit from the recent amendments made to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws earlier this year.

“I seek an early decision on the merits of the case,” the former principal secretary said.

In 2018, the NAB Lahore launched an investigation against him for allegedly failing to reveal the sources of assets worth more than Rs1.9 billion. It said the accused owned an eight-kanal commercial plot and had a share in a plaza in Rawalpindi.