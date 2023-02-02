KP governor slams Imran Khan for politicking over Peshawar blast

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor Haji Ghulam Ali on Thursday slammed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for playing politics over the Peshawar blast that killed 102 people.

In a news conference on Thursday alongside Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan, the governor said a conspiracy was being hatched against the state on social media by the PTI following Monday’s Peshawar blast.

He warned Imran Khan not to play politics, adding that time has come to end all of his conspiracies.

Refuting Imran’s claims for a peaceful tenure in KP, he said that official figures show that from 2018 to 2022, there were 465 terror attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He added that it was unfortunate how martyrs of terror attacks were being used as political pawns by Imran in his naked power grab.

The provincial governor added that Imran has sworn not to allow political and economic stability to return to the country.

Haji Ghulam Ali demanded summoning an All Parties Conference (APC) for national security in the context of the Peshawar blast, stating that all political parties will have to come on to one page to combat terrorism because this was a time to save the state.

Talking about elections, he said they do not have have any objections to holding elections in 70 days instead of 90 days but it was important to let the current hostile situation settle.

Imran Khan should remain patient. Why is he in a rush to dissolve the assembly, he asked.