Sheikh Rasheed arrested for breaking the law not on trumped up charges: Rana Sana

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Thursday clarified that former federal interior minister and Awami Muslim League Pakistan (AMLP) chief Sheikh Rasheed had been arrested by Islamabad police in cross-territorial late night action because he broke the law by levelling unfounded allegations on a former president not because of exacting revenge on a political opponent.

No ribs were fractured during his detention, he stated.

The federal interior minister further said that a political prankster was attempting to portray the reason for the arrest as political vendetta, but the government had resolved not to settle personal scores using state machinery.

“We simply obey the law,” he said, adding that Rashid was charged with the illegal possession of 15 kilograms of heroin – an ode to how Sanaullah was arrested in July 2019. Sanaullah was acquitted of the case last December after the investigation officers withdrew their sworn testimonies.

He continued, “The government of Imran Khan was unprecedentedly absurd.”

Sanaullah went on to claim that Sheikh Rashid was just lying when he claimed to have been physically assaulted by police officers during his arrest.

“Neither did we kidnap him like Tayyaba Gul, nor detain him in a washroom like former Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) director general Bashir Memon.

He claimed that after making accusations against the government about contacts with murderers and terrorist groups, they must now face legal consequences.

All people are equal in the eyes of the law, he said, “They would face repercussions if they broke the law.”