Najam Sethi to travel to Bahrain tonight for ACC meeting

Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) management committee head Najam Sethi will travel to Bahrain on Thursday, to attend the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) meeting.

PCB’s chief executive Faisal Hasnain will also travel with Najam Sethi in the important meeting where Asia Cup hosting issue will be discussed as well.

The ACC meeting will be held on 4 February in Bahrain whereas Indian representatives will be present too.

BCCI, the cricket board of India had created the issue few months back when their secretary general Jay Shah said the Asia Cup would be held at a neutral venue.

The former chairman PCB Ramiz Raja had threatened to boycott the event but Najam Sethi is expected to have a dialogue with his Indian counterpart.

Najam Sethi had also taken a dig at BCCI Secretary, President ACC Jay Shah for announcing the schedule of ACC events on Twitter.

The PCB Head asked his counterpart to announce the schedule of PSL too but then ACC condemned the statement and said that emails were sent to all boards.