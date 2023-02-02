Say goodbye to waiting times: OpenAI’s new $20 monthly plan for ChatGPT takes lead

OpenAI’s recent announcement of its new service, ChatGPT Plus, is an interesting development in the AI industry.

The $20 monthly subscription plan offers priority access to the AI chatbot, faster response times, and priority access to new features and improvements.

This move by OpenAI could be seen as an attempt to monetize its popular AI language model, which has been available to users for free until now.

While the price point of $20 per month is more accessible compared to the previously said price of $42 per month, it still raises questions about the ethics of charging for AI-generated text.

The use of AI to write things like articles or essays that have been assigned as homework has been a topic of much debate, and OpenAI’s release of a free tool meant to detect generated text earlier this week highlights its awareness of these concerns.

However, OpenAI’s claim that paid users will “help support free access availability to as many people as possible” suggests that it is mindful of the potential consequences of its move towards monetization.

By pricing the service at $20 per month, OpenAI has set a standard for upcoming paid AI chatbots, and anyone wanting to release a bot that costs more than $20 per month will have to sell why theirs is worth the premium over ChatGPT Plus.

OpenAI’s announcement of ChatGPT Plus is a significant move in the AI industry, and it will be interesting to see how the market reacts to it.

While the ethics of charging for AI-generated text is a valid concern, the move towards monetization could help ensure the sustainability and further development of the technology.