Foreign funding case: IHC rejects PTI’s plea against ECP’s fact-finding report

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday rejected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) plea against the fact-finding report of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the foreign funding case.

A larger bench consisting of IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Babar Sattar heard the PTI chief’s petition.

The verdict held ECP show-cause notice to PTI intact.

The court ruled that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) could continue with investigation of the case.

Besides this, the court also rejected PTI’s appeal to send the case to the federal government.

The verdict noted that ECPs’ decision to refer its tentative findings in relation to Article 2(c)(iii) of Political Parties Order (PPO) to the federal government as part of the fact finding report is of no consequence.

In the event that the federal government chooses to act on such tentative findings, it would need to do so with an independent mind after affording PTI an opportunity to be heard, it said.

“We have not been informed by any of the parties before us that the federal government has chosen to act on the findings that form part of the fact finding report for purposes of Article 15 of the PPO.

We are therefore not minded to expunge any part of the fact finding report on the basis of the petitioner’s apprehension that such tentative findings might provide a basis to the federal government to take adverse action against PTI in breach of its due process rights.

“For the aforementioned reasons, we are not inclined to judicially review the Fact Finding Report at this stage as we find the petition to be premature.”

In the event that PTI is aggrieved by the final decision rendered by ECP after conclusion of the show cause proceedings, the petitioner will be at liberty to avail appropriate remedies under law, including the remedy of seeking judicial review before a constitutional court, if so advised.

We dismiss the instant petition accordingly for being premature, the verdict read.