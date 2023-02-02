Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 2PM | SAMAA TV | 2nd February 2023 Samaa News Headlines 2PM | SAMAA TV | 2nd February 2023 Feb 02, 2023 Samaa News Headlines 2PM | SAMAA TV | 2nd February 2023 Recommended Islamabad police arrest Sheikh Rashid from Rawalpindi PCB contacts Yasir Arafat to join as bowling coach Usman Khawaja takes flight to India after getting late visa Related Stories You can save thousands of rupees a year if you just control these two compulsive habits ‘Helps me save money, time’: Karachi woman breaks through barriers riding a motorbike VIDEO: Captured Indian centurion tanks welcome visitors at Lahore Army Museum Most Popular Find out how much a new Honda bike will cost you in 2023? WATCH: French model bizarre intro at Miss Universe leaves internet in splits Can’t afford premium ChatGPT? Try these 3 free alternatives having similar capabilities