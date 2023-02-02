IMF wants Pakistan declare assets of high-rank public servants, their families

During technical level negotiations on 9th review for next tranche, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has called for Pakistan to declare the assets of government officials of grade 17 and above, as well as those of their families.

Under the IMF’s Extended Fund Facility (EFF), Pakistan secured a $6 billion bailout in 2019 that was topped up with another $1 billion in 2022.

The IMF has urged for the mandatory declaration of assets by high-ranking officers and their families holding positions of grade 17 and above.

To facilitate this process, guidelines will be established to allow law enforcement agencies to access these assets.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the establishment division, and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will collaborate to ensure the smooth implementation of this directive.

Further, the IMF brought up the importance of preventing corruption and ensuring accountability and urged Pakistan to fulfill the promise to establish a task force.

The IMF had given a deadline of January 2023 for setting up a task force, the purpose of which is to review the framework of anti-corruption bodies including National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The global lender has emphasized Pakistan on improving the effectiveness of anti-corruption institutions.