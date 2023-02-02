Samsung brings next-level performance with Galaxy Book3 Ultra

Samsung has unveiled its latest and most advanced laptop, the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra, at the recent Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event.

The laptop, set to hit the market on February 22, 2023, is packed with high-end features and specifications aimed at competing with Apple’s MacBook Pro.

It features an Intel Core i9-13900H CPU and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU with 8GB VRAM, making it capable of driving its 3K screen at a 120Hz refresh rate.

The laptop also comes with an AKG-tuned quad-speaker setup and Dolby Atmos compatibility, as well as a fingerprint reader, backlit keyboard, and a Full HD webcam with beautification features.

Samsung has equipped the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra with its latest technology, including Wi-Fi 6E, Thunderbolt 4 ports, and fast charging capabilities.

The laptop runs on Windows 11 and comes pre-installed with several exclusive features that are part of Samsung’s Galaxy ecosystem.

These features include Expert RAW Auto Share, which transfers RAW images to the laptop and opens them in Adobe Lightroom, and Quick Share, which allows easy file sharing between Galaxy devices.

The Second Screen feature allows the laptop to connect to a Galaxy Tab and use it as a secondary display, while Studio Mode helps adjust video quality during calls and keeps your face in frame while moving.

The Galaxy Book 3 Ultra is also lightweight, measuring just 16.5mm and weighing 1.79kg, and features an aluminum unibody frame for a high-quality build.

It is a versatile laptop that can be used for gaming, productivity, and entertainment, with the added benefit of being part of Samsung’s expanding Galaxy ecosystem.

The Galaxy Book 3 Ultra represents a significant step for Samsung in its quest to compete with Apple, offering a comprehensive solution that meets the needs of modern laptop users.