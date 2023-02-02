PCB contacts Yasir Arafat to join as bowling coach

Pakistan’s former test cricketer Yasir Arafat was contacted by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for the post of bowling coach, Samaa TV learnt on Thursday.

Yasir Arafat would be the part of coaching team under Mickey Arthur as he had recently passed level four coaching course in England.

Yasir Arafat also served as the coach for English county side Surrey and has experience of playing county cricket for many years.

The former test cricket played three test matches for Pakistan and also represented in 11 ODIs and 13 T20 International matches.

He played more than 200 first class matches in his career and picked more than 700 wickets and scored more than 7000 runs as well.

Mickey Arthur is also serving as the coach in English county cricket right now, with Derbyshire team.