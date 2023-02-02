Pakistan seeks cooperation from Afghan Taliban to tackle terrorism: FO

Pakistan on Thursday expressed desire for ‘sincere cooperation’ from the Afghan interim government to address the challenge of cross-border terrorism and hoped that Afghanistan would live up to the commitments it made to the international community and Pakistan in this regard, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch stated on Thursday.

During her weekly news briefing, the FO spokesperson said terrorism posed a common threat to both Pakistan and Afghanistan and that the countries must take a strong stand against such entities that use violence against innocent citizens and law enforcement agencies.

Pakistan’s resolve to root out the evil of terrorism and safeguard the security of every citizen, she added.

“We [Pakistan] do not believe in accusations or finger-pointing. However, we would reiterate our expectations that no country should allow its territory to be used for perpetrating terrorism against Pakistan. It is time that the commitments made to the world are fulfilled with sincerity and in good faith actions.”

Responding to another question, the spokesperson said Pakistan has a foreign policy that prioritizes developing good relations with all countries.

She said the country has a constructive dialogue with all countries, including Russian Federation, the United States, the European Union, and their neighbors. Bilateral relations with Russia, including economic cooperation, will further deepen in the future, she said further.

Khar’s visit to Sri Lanka

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch informed that Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar will undertake a two-day visit to Sri Lanka from tomorrow (Friday).

The spokesperson said the minister of state will participate in the 75th Independence Day of Sri Lanka as a guest of honor. In addition to attending the Independence Day events, she will call on the Sri Lankan leadership and hold a meeting with the Foreign Minister of Sri Lanka.

The spokesperson further said Pakistan and Sri Lanka have historic ties that have grown steadily in all aspects of bilateral cooperation.

Pakistan also has worked closely in multilateral forums including SAARC. The visit of the minister would contribute to enhanced understanding between the two countries and signal Pakistan’s support for Sri Lanka in a difficult time.