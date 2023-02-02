Shandana Gulzar joins the list of PTI leaders booked for sedition

A sedition case has been registered against former National Assembly (NA) member and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shandana Gulzar Khan for her alleged role in inciting hatred against institutions.

The case was registered at the Women’s Police Station in Islamabad following the former lawmaker’s appearance on a private TV channel program.

The case includes sections 153A, 124A, and 505 which deal with sedition, incitement, and spreading hatred.

Shandana Gulzar was elected to the NA on a reserved seat for women from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) in the 2018 general elections. She has served as a deputy minister and parliamentary secretary for the commerce ministry.

She joins a growing list of PTI leaders who have recently been booked on sedition charges.

PTI senior leader Fawad Chaudhry was arrested on January 25 in Lahore on sedition charges for allegedly inciting violence against Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) members and the chief election commissioner. He was released on bail on Wednesday.

A complaint was also filed against former federal minister Ali Amin Gandapur on January 29 for allegedly spreading hatred against the state through provocative statements on social media.

In August last year, another PTI leader, Shahbaz Gill, was arrested for sedition and inciting the public against state institutions.

PTI leader Azam Swati is also in the list for speaking against ex-army chief Gen (retd) Qamar Bajwa.