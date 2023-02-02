Arshad Sharif murder case: JIT to submit report in SC following returning from Kenya

The joint investigation team (JIT) probing the murder of journalist Arshad Sharif has returned to Pakistan from Kenya.

On October 3, 2022, the slain journalist was shot dead in Kenya which drew international attention.

The police said Sharif along with his driver was driving from Magadi Town to Nairobi when they were flagged down at a roadblock being manned by a group of police officers.

When they allegedly failed to stop and drove past the roadblock, it prompted a brief chase and shooting that left Sharif dead.

Following become the high profile case, the Supreme Court (SC) formed a special five-member JIT to probe the killing of journalist Arshad Sharif who left for Kenya on January 12, 2022.

The team first stopped in Dubai for a week to investigate Sharif’s prior visit, then continued to Nairobi.

However, the team returned to the country after investigating the journalist’s murder in Kenya today (Thursday).

During their visit, the team collected evidence of the victim’s meetings and contacts and will submit its report to the SC this week.