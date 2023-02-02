Usman Khawaja takes flight to India after getting late visa

Usman Khawaja finally took a flight to India on Thursday, after getting a late visa and would join the Australian team in Bengaluru.

The left-hand batter shared his picture on Instagram and wrote in the caption that he was coming to India. His caption was in Urdu/Hindi, something that his followers from Pakistan and India liked.

Usman Khawaja had missed the flight with his team-mates due to the visa delay, as rest of the Australian squad took flights on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Australia’s Test Cricketer of 2022 also had his visa delayed more than others in 2011 and also had difficulty in getting visas in 2013 and 2017 as his birth country is Pakistan.

Khawaja, one of the best Australian batters against spinners, had a great 2022 as he scored 1275 runs with five centuries, would be vital for Australian batting line-up in India.