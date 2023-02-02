Tyrian White case: IHC forms larger bench to decide on Imran Khan’s disqualification

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) decided on Thursday to form a larger bench to hear the case regarding the disqualification of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan in the Tyrian White case.

The case was heard by a bench headed by IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq.

Imran’s counsel objected to the bench, noting that the current chief justice had recused himself from the case in 2018.

However, the chief justice replied that he had not recused himself for personal reasons, but because the petitioner had requested that the case be heard by a specific bench.

Since the counsel for Imran had raised an objection, the case will now be referred to the larger bench. The hearing was adjourned until February 9.