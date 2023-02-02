All you need to know about S23 Series launched by Samsung

Samsung has just launched its latest lineup of smartphones: the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra.

These devices are the first in the company’s history to feature the new Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

Additionally, they run on a customized version of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and boast Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays.

In terms of aesthetics, the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ have identical triple rear camera setups, while the Galaxy S23 Ultra boasts a 200-megapixel quad rear camera system.

Samsung claims that the new models have improved “Nightography” capabilities compared to their predecessor, the Galaxy S22 series.

All three models also have a 12-megapixel selfie camera and run on One UI 5.1, with IP68-rating for dust and water resistance.

For those in the market for a new phone, the Galaxy S23 is priced at $799 for the base 8GB + 128GB storage variant, while the Galaxy S23+ starts at $999 for the 8GB + 256GB storage option.

The premium Galaxy S23 Ultra begins at $1199 for the base 8GB + 256GB storage variant.

All three devices will be available starting February 17 and come in Phantom Black, Cream, Green, and Lavender color options.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra specs at a glance

163.4x78.1x8.9mm, 233g; Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus 2), glass back (Gorilla Glass Victus 2); IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Armor aluminum frame with tougher drop and scratch resistance (advertised), Stylus, 2.8ms latency (Bluetooth integration, accelerometer, gyro). Display: 6.80" Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1750 nits (peak), 1440x3088px resolution, 19.3:9 aspect ratio, 501ppi; Always-on display.

Android 13, One UI 5.1. Rear camera: Wide (main) : 200 MP, f/1.7, 23mm, 1/1.3", 0.6µm, PDAF, Laser AF, OIS; Telephoto : 10 MP, f/2.4, 70mm, 1/3.52", 1.12µm, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom; Telephoto : 10 MP, f/4.9, 230mm, 1/3.52", 1.12µm, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, 10x optical zoom; Ultra wide angle : 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 120˚, 1/2.55", 1.4µm, dual pixel PDAF.

12 MP, f/2.2, 25mm (wide), PDAF. Video capture: Rear camera : [email protected]/30fps, [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, [email protected], HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS; Front camera : [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]

5000mAh; 45W wired, PD3.0, 10W wireless (Qi/PMA), 4.5W reverse wireless. Misc: Fingerprint reader (under display, ultrasonic); NFC; stereo speakers; Samsung DeX, Samsung Wireless DeX (desktop experience support), Bixby natural language commands and dictation, Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), Ultra Wideband (UWB) support.

Samsung Galaxy S23+ specs at a glance

157.8x76.2x7.6mm, 195g; Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus 2), glass back (Gorilla Glass Victus 2), aluminum frame; IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Armor aluminum frame with tougher drop and scratch resistance (advertised). Display: 6.60" Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1080x2340px resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 390ppi; Always-on display.

Android 13, One UI 5.1. Rear camera: Wide (main) : 50 MP, f/1.8, 23mm, 1/1.56", 1.0µm, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS; Telephoto : 10 MP, f/2.4, 70mm, 1/3.94", 1.0µm, PDAF, 3x optical zoom; Ultra wide angle : 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 120˚, 1/2.55" 1.4µm, Super Steady video.

12 MP, f/2.2, 25mm (wide), PDAF. Video capture: Rear camera : [email protected]/30fps, [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, [email protected], HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS; Front camera : [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]

4700mAh; 45W wired, PD3.0, 10W wireless (Qi/PMA), 4.5W reverse wireless. Misc: Fingerprint reader (under display, ultrasonic); NFC; stereo speakers; Samsung DeX, Samsung Wireless DeX (desktop experience support), Bixby natural language commands and dictation, Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified).

Samsung Galaxy S23 specs at a glance