Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Tech » Smartphones

All you need to know about S23 Series launched by Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is equipped with 200 MP camera
Samaa Web Desk Feb 02, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>PHOTO: Samsung</p>

PHOTO: Samsung

Samsung has just launched its latest lineup of smartphones: the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra.

These devices are the first in the company’s history to feature the new Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

Additionally, they run on a customized version of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and boast Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays.

In terms of aesthetics, the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ have identical triple rear camera setups, while the Galaxy S23 Ultra boasts a 200-megapixel quad rear camera system.

Samsung claims that the new models have improved “Nightography” capabilities compared to their predecessor, the Galaxy S22 series.

All three models also have a 12-megapixel selfie camera and run on One UI 5.1, with IP68-rating for dust and water resistance.

For those in the market for a new phone, the Galaxy S23 is priced at $799 for the base 8GB + 128GB storage variant, while the Galaxy S23+ starts at $999 for the 8GB + 256GB storage option.

The premium Galaxy S23 Ultra begins at $1199 for the base 8GB + 256GB storage variant.

All three devices will be available starting February 17 and come in Phantom Black, Cream, Green, and Lavender color options.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra specs at a glance

  • Body: 163.4x78.1x8.9mm, 233g; Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus 2), glass back (Gorilla Glass Victus 2); IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Armor aluminum frame with tougher drop and scratch resistance (advertised), Stylus, 2.8ms latency (Bluetooth integration, accelerometer, gyro).
  • Display: 6.80" Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1750 nits (peak), 1440x3088px resolution, 19.3:9 aspect ratio, 501ppi; Always-on display.
  • Chipset: Qualcomm SM8550-AC Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4 nm): Octa-core (1x3.36 GHz Cortex-X3 & 2x2.8 GHz Cortex-A715 & 2x2.8 GHz Cortex-A710 & 3x2.0 GHz Cortex-A510); Adreno 740.
  • Memory: 256GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 12GB RAM, 1TB 12GB RAM; UFS 4.0.
  • OS/Software: Android 13, One UI 5.1.
  • Rear camera: Wide (main): 200 MP, f/1.7, 23mm, 1/1.3", 0.6µm, PDAF, Laser AF, OIS; Telephoto: 10 MP, f/2.4, 70mm, 1/3.52", 1.12µm, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom; Telephoto: 10 MP, f/4.9, 230mm, 1/3.52", 1.12µm, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, 10x optical zoom; Ultra wide angle: 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 120˚, 1/2.55", 1.4µm, dual pixel PDAF.
  • Front camera: 12 MP, f/2.2, 25mm (wide), PDAF.
  • Video capture: Rear camera: [email protected]/30fps, [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, [email protected], HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS; Front camera: [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]
  • Battery: 5000mAh; 45W wired, PD3.0, 10W wireless (Qi/PMA), 4.5W reverse wireless.
  • Misc: Fingerprint reader (under display, ultrasonic); NFC; stereo speakers; Samsung DeX, Samsung Wireless DeX (desktop experience support), Bixby natural language commands and dictation, Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), Ultra Wideband (UWB) support.

Samsung Galaxy S23+ specs at a glance

  • Body: 157.8x76.2x7.6mm, 195g; Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus 2), glass back (Gorilla Glass Victus 2), aluminum frame; IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Armor aluminum frame with tougher drop and scratch resistance (advertised).
  • Display: 6.60" Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1080x2340px resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 390ppi; Always-on display.
  • Chipset: Qualcomm SM8550 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4 nm): Octa-core (1x3.36 GHz Cortex-X3 & 2x2.8 GHz Cortex-A715 & 2x2.8 GHz Cortex-A710 & 3x2.0 GHz Cortex-A510); Adreno 740.
  • Memory: 256GB 8GB RAM, 512GB 8GB RAM; UFS 4.0.
  • OS/Software: Android 13, One UI 5.1.
  • Rear camera: Wide (main): 50 MP, f/1.8, 23mm, 1/1.56", 1.0µm, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS; Telephoto: 10 MP, f/2.4, 70mm, 1/3.94", 1.0µm, PDAF, 3x optical zoom; Ultra wide angle: 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 120˚, 1/2.55" 1.4µm, Super Steady video.
  • Front camera: 12 MP, f/2.2, 25mm (wide), PDAF.
  • Video capture: Rear camera: [email protected]/30fps, [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, [email protected], HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS; Front camera: [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]
  • Battery: 4700mAh; 45W wired, PD3.0, 10W wireless (Qi/PMA), 4.5W reverse wireless.
  • Misc: Fingerprint reader (under display, ultrasonic); NFC; stereo speakers; Samsung DeX, Samsung Wireless DeX (desktop experience support), Bixby natural language commands and dictation, Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified).

Samsung Galaxy S23 specs at a glance

  • Body: 146.3x70.9x7.6mm, 167g; Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus 2), glass back (Gorilla Glass Victus 2), aluminum frame; IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Armor aluminum frame with tougher drop and scratch resistance (advertised).
  • Display: 6.10" Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1080x2340px resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 422ppi; Always-on display.
  • Chipset: Qualcomm SM8550 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4 nm): Octa-core (1x3.36 GHz Cortex-X3 & 2x2.8 GHz Cortex-A715 & 2x2.8 GHz Cortex-A710 & 3x2.0 GHz Cortex-A510); Adreno 740.
  • Memory: 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM; UFS.
  • OS/Software: Android 13, One UI 5.1.
  • Rear camera: Wide (main): 50 MP, f/1.8, 23mm, 1/1.56", 1.0µm, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS; Telephoto: 10 MP, f/2.4, 70mm, 1/3.94", 1.0µm, PDAF, 3x optical zoom; Ultra wide angle: 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 120˚, 1/2.55" 1.4µm, Super Steady video.
  • Front camera: 12 MP, f/2.2, 25mm (wide), PDAF.
  • Video capture: Rear camera: [email protected]/30fps, [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, [email protected], HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS; Front camera: [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]
  • Battery: 3900mAh; 25W wired, PD3.0, 10W wireless (Qi/PMA), 4.5W reverse wireless.
  • Misc: Fingerprint reader (under display, ultrasonic); NFC; stereo speakers; Samsung DeX, Samsung Wireless DeX (desktop experience support), Bixby natural language commands and dictation, Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified).

samsung

s23 series

s23 ultra

200MP Main Camera

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div