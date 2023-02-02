Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 9AM | SAMAA TV | 2nd February 2023 Samaa News Headlines 9AM | SAMAA TV | 2nd February 2023 Feb 02, 2023 Samaa News Headlines 9AM | SAMAA TV | 2nd February 2023 Recommended Islamabad police arrest Sheikh Rashid from Rawalpindi Usman Khawaja takes flight to India after getting late visa Meera doesn’t know Babar Azam, Ahmed Ali Akbar & rates Yumna Zaidi 1/10 Related Stories You can save thousands of rupees a year if you just control these two compulsive habits ‘Helps me save money, time’: Karachi woman breaks through barriers riding a motorbike VIDEO: Captured Indian centurion tanks welcome visitors at Lahore Army Museum Most Popular Find out how much a new Honda bike will cost you in 2023? WATCH: French model bizarre intro at Miss Universe leaves internet in splits Can’t afford premium ChatGPT? Try these 3 free alternatives having similar capabilities