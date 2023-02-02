FIA arrests anchorperson Imran Riaz Khan from Lahore airport

Imran Riaz Khan - who has emerged as an ardent critic of the incumbent government - was once again apprehended by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cybercrime Wing from Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport in the early hours of Thursday.

The arrest was confirmed by Khan’s social media team on Twitter.

The team stated that Imran Riaz Khan was taken into custody by FIA and moved to an unknown location.

The journalist apparently knew that he would be arrested which he mentioned in separate tweets prior to the police action.

The tweet read, “It has been reported that a police team has been tipped to arrest some journalists and defamation of establishment will be termed as the reason.”

A few minutes later he shared that he might be arrested in the night.

“My mobile phone and other things are being confiscated,” he tweeted.

Earlier, Imran Riaz said, “I have offered to surrender in any case but through FIA. I won’t disappoint.”

He had also shared that he was heading to the UAE for family work, but upon reaching the airport; he discovered that his name was blacklisted.

Right after arrest, Imran was taken to the cybercrime office.

They also informed that Khan would be produced in a Lahore court today (Thursday) and that the FIA would seek his physical remand.

However, the reason for the arrest is currently unknown.

Earlier, Imran Riaz was arrested on July 6, 2022, by Attock Police as he had been a vocal critic of the incumbent government and the so-called ‘regime change conspiracy’ executed through a no-confidence motion, resulting in the ouster of Imran Khan as the prime minister.