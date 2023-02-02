IMF focuses on raising revenues

As technical talks continue between Islamabad and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on resuming the extended fund facility, the global lender has asked the government to enhance tax collection by at least 11.2%.

In talks with officials of the finance ministry and the IMF delegation, the Fund’s representatives said that Pakistan will have to raise its tax target from Rs7.47 trillion to Rs8.3 trillion in a bid to improve the tax to gross domestic product (GDP) ratio while eliminating tax exemptions.

Further the fund has reportedly stressed that Pakistan enhance the tax collected on fuel products such as petrol and diesel to meet targets of Rs855 billion.

For this purpose, IMF has reportedly demanded imposing 17% general sales tax on fuel products and enhancing the petroleum development levy.

Mini budget

According to sources, the government is working on proposals to introduce some of IMF’s proposed changes in a mini-budget via an ordinance.

The fund has proposed disposing of exemptions and incentives in various sectors such as exemptions of sales and income tax for export sector including textiles who get around Rs110 billion in rebates.

The FBR, meanwhile, has assured the IMF that they will do what ever it takes but will meet the annual fiscal target of Rs7.480 trillion, while it has also informed about possible additional tax measures to increase revenue.

It should be noted that on January 29, the government increased the prices of petroleum products by Rs35 per litre, after which the price of a liter of petrol rose to Rs250 per litre.

Circular debt

Apart from increasing revenues, the IMF has demanded that Pakistan control its mounting circular debt that has swelled to more than Rs4 trillion in the electricity and gas sector.

The IMF has urged Pakistan to reduce subsidies and losses on electricity while improving recovery. A proposal to increase the price of electricity by Rs7.5 to Rs10 per unit was also reviewed.

On the other hand, the government has assured the IMF of a phased increase in tariffs, and has also prepared a revised circular debt management plan.

According to finance ministry officials, the electricity tariff will be increased by Rs3 per unit till March, while another 70 paisa increase is proposed till May, and the price of electricity may be increased by another Rs6 per unit in a phased manner till August 2023. Will be apart.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the IMF demanded a reduction in the subsidy on electricity, while the government has proposed a subsidy of up to 300 units instead of 100.

According to the officials, in the current financial year, the circulating debt will be reduced by Rs952 billion. There is also a plan to end the subsidy of Rs675 billion, and another Rs200 billion will be paid by consumers on the increasing the tariff.

The IMF has also called for a broader political consensus for reforms.