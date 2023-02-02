Shaheen Shah Afridi to start new innings of his life before PSL-8

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi will start a new innings of his life before the start of Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 8.

According to an invitation card of his wedding card, fast bowler Shaheen Afridi will tie the knot on February 3 (Friday).

Shaheen Shah Afridi was engaged to Ansha Afridi, the daughter of former captain of the national cricket team Shahid Afridi two years ago, but the date of the wedding has now been fixed.

The wedding ceremony will be held in Karachi.

Afridi reportedly bought a shalwar kameez and waistcoat from Peshawar with Peshawari slippers for his D-day.