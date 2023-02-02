ECP should fix date for polls in Punjab: Governor

Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman on Wednesday suggested that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) should fix the date for elections of the Punjab Assembly.

He said this while writing replies to Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) parliamentary leader in Punjab Assembly Usman Buzdar regarding the date for elections.

Rehman suggested that the ECP should discuss the date for the elections with all stakeholders to ensure that all conditions for holding the elections are fulfilled.

It is pertinent to note that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali wrote a letter regarding the elections to the ECP and proposed the date of April 16 for provincial elections in KP.

Earlier, ECP wrote separate letters to governors of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhawa (KP) separately on January 25 that the provincial elections in Punjab can be held between April 9 and 13, while polling for the KP assembly can be held between April 15 and 17.

According to the Constitution, elections are required to be held within 90 days after the dissolution of both provincial assembly.