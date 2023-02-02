President urges ulema to discourage extremism

In the aftermath of the suicide bomb blast in Peshawar earlier in the week, President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday urged Ulema and Mashaikh of the country to play their role in bringing positive social change, discouraging extremism, terrorism, and sectarianism.

He said this while speaking to a delegation of the Ulema Mashaikh Yakjehti Council of Pakistan (UMYC), that called on him at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Wednesday. The delegation was led by UMYC Chairman Qari Hidayat Ullah Mirani.

He said that the challenges of terrorism and militancy in Pakistan require a comprehensive action plan coupled with concerted efforts on the part of Ulema in areas of counter-extremism and counter-terrorism.

Dr Alvi said that it was imperative to inculcate ethical and moral values in society, promoting the conservation of resources, national solidarity, religious tolerance, and inter-faith harmony and peace.

The President stated that it was the responsibility of religious scholars to disseminate the true teachings of Islam among the people, especially the youth of the country, to bring in social reforms, and promote virtue, ethics, and morality in society.

He said that Pakistan could progress and achieve its rightful place in the comity of nations through discipline, persistence, moral righteousness, and promoting social justice.

The President said that Ulema should make concerted efforts to remove divisions from society, and should promote unity and solidarity within the country.

He added that youth should be educated on tolerance, forgiveness, and peace as these were the Sunnah of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The President said that Islam emphasized the conservation of resources and avoiding wastage, adding that Ulema should help promote moderate, responsible and sustainable consumption of resources, especially fuel and energy, through the Friday sermons in the mosques.