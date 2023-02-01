Cabinet passes unanimously resolution condemning Peshawar suicide attack

In the wake of the heinous terror attack in Peshawar that claimed 101 lives and left over 200 injured, the federal government resolved on Wednesday to restructure the police force in frontline state Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and equip it to tackle the terrorism menace.

This was decided during a meeting of the federal cabinet summoned by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Wednesday to discuss what he had termed as the greatest threat to national security.

During the meeting, a resolution was unanimously adopted to condemn the suicide attack in a mosque in Peshawar’s Police Lines.

The cabinet further stressed upon the need of promotion of national unity, solidarity and the raising of a cohesive voice by all the political forces of the country against terrorists.

It called upon all the political forces to shun their political divide and grievances and express unity for the interests of the country and its people and unanimously converge on agenda for elimination of terrorism, so that requirements of the national security, solidarity, peace and economy could be protected in an effective manner.

“The entire nation shares the grief of the bereaved families,” read an official statement for the meeting.

The federal cabinet also made it clear that those could neither be Muslims who targeted fellow Muslims at place of worship nor deserved to be called human beings.

Pre the teachings of the Holy Quran and Sunnah and the unanimous opinion of the learned religious scholars, derived from these teachings and declared in ‘Paigham-e-Pakistan’ that such like incidents were openly against the tenets of Islam and ‘Haram’ (prohibited by divine edict), the cabinet expressed.

KP Police restructuring

As prime minister questioned the expenditure of Rs417 billion on upgrading and upskilling the police force of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the past four years, the forum decided to restructure the provincial police force.

The counter-terrorism department of police would also be restructured.

Apart from providing staff with quality training, solid steps will be taken to equip the force with modern weapons and the necessary gadgets so that they can counter the terrorists.

The prime minister also expressed his gratitude to the Chinese president and the premier for expressing solidarity with Pakistan.

Imran’s allegations against Zardari

The federal cabinet also termed the allegations of a murder conspiracy by former prime minister Imran Khan against former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, as manifestations of a diseased mind thought.

The cabinet passed a resolutions against Imran Khan’s statement against Zardari.

PM orders timely solarisation of govt buildings to save foreign exchange

In a bid to lower power costs and consumption, the prime minister on Wednesday directed the relevant authorities to complete solarization of government buildings within a stipulated time as countrywide solarization project would save foreign exchange by reducing the import of costly fuel.

The prime minister, chairing a meeting to review the measures for energy conservation, also instructed the finalization of policy to promote local production of electric motorcycles and solar panels.

The cabinet also prayed for the high ranks of the shuhada and for their families to bear the losses with fortitude. It also prayed for the early recovery of the injured people.