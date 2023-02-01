PCB packs national cricket team selection committee with former players

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday named a four-member selection committee for the national cricket team.

The five-member junior selection committee was also announced.

In a notification issued by the PCB on Wednesday evening, the selection committee will be helmed by former test cricketer Haroon Rashid, as previously announced.

Other members of the committee include former national wicketkeepr Kamran Akmal, pacer Mohammad Sami and batsman Yasir Hameed.

The selection committee for the junior team comprises five-members including Kamran Akmal, Tauseef Ahmed, Arshad Khan, Shahid Nazir and Shoaib Khan.