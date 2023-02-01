FBR sweetens pot for its officials, offers incentives of up to Rs3m

Having claimed to have posted impressive tax collection figures for the ongoing financial year, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has decided to offer its officers from basic pay scale (BPS) grades 17 to 22, incentives of up to Rs3 million in one-time expenditure for renovation of their temporary residences along with other benefits from a newly devised “Common Pool Fund (CPF)”.

The fund, which will be effective from March 1s 2023, will see these officers receive up to Rs40,000 per month as Headquarters Support allowance.

Moreover, these FBR officers will also be able to avail Rs3 million for one-time expenditure to renovate their temporary residence and the purchase of furniture. They will also get monthly rent support of up to a whopping Rs300,000.

In Rs300,000, officers will be able to afford housing in some of the most posh localities anywhere in the country.

As per the documents, officers will get RRs25,000 to Rs35,000 house rent subsidy per month, a fuel subsidy of Rs10,000 to Rs15,000 for grades 17 to 19 and scholarships of 25,000 to 50,000 rupees per month for their children.

Families of FBR employees from grades 1 to 22, who died during their service, will get Rs1.5 million to Rs7.5 million as compensation.

It is pertinent to note that subsidy for child marriage, family health insurance and financial support for widows are separate from the Common Pool Funds.

Historic performance

Earlier, the FBR claimed to have demonstrated commendable revenue collection performance during January 2023.

It claimed to have not only achieved the monthly budgetary target of Rs533 billion but surpassed it by Rs4 billion.

According to provisional figures, the FBR collected Rs537 billion in January 2023, an impressive growth of 23% compared to the same month last year.

Cumulatively, FBR has collected Rs3.965 trillion in the first seven months of the ongoing financial year against Rs3.367 trillion collected in the corresponding period of last year depicting a growth of 18%.

FBR said that it is optimistic to meet its targets for the third quarter as well and complete the annual budgetary target of Rs7.47 trillion for the current financial year.

Direct taxes collection, the board said, has grown at a robust pace of 48% during the first seven months of the current financial year, which is reflective of government’s policy of shifting tax burden to wealthy and affluent segments of society.

It is also highlighted that the administrative and enforcement measures of the FBR have yielded the results which is reflected in the growth of direct taxes in special and the domestic taxes at large.

A growth in domestic taxes of 40% during the same period was recorded. The contribution of domestic taxes has also increased from 50% last year to 59% during the current year.

Furthermore, collection from Customs Duty has shown an increase of 16% during the month of January 2023 as compared to the same month last year.

Additionally, FBR has issued tax refunds of Rs208 billion during the first seven months of the current financial year as against Rs183 billion during corresponding period of last year which is 14% more than the previous year’s issued refunds.